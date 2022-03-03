Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, Has Adorable Birthday Message For Dad

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum celebrates his 24th birthday Thursday, and he got a special message from his No. 1 fan.

The Boston Celtics star’s 4-year-old son, Deuce Tatum, sported a St. Louis Cardinals jersey while making stops throughout his dad’s hometown.

“I went around St. Louis for your birthday,” Deuce Tatum begins the video before making stops at Jayson Tatum’s favorite pizza place and Chaminade Prep among other places.

It’s pretty adorable, check it out:

(There is some NSFW language due to Nelly’s song “St. Louie” playing in the background)

We’re not sure if Jayson Tatum will get a better message than that.