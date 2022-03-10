Jayson Tatum Stresses Key Explanation Behind Celtics Continued Streak

Jayson Tatum set a franchise record Wednesday for his performance on the offensive end, but it was the other end of the court that the Celtics star stressed as the biggest reason behind Boston’s extensive hot streak.
The Celtics now have won six of their last seven games and 15 of their last 17. If that’s not enough proof the Celtics are playing high-level basketball perhaps the fact they’re 20-6 in their last 26 contests will help do that.
And while Tatum’s offensive performances have been incredibly entertaining to watch, the budding superstar had a different reason behind Boston’s climb up the Eastern Conference standings.
“Defense, defense, defense, defense, defense, defense,” Tatum responded when asked about the biggest reason for the stretch. “Held them to 101 (points) tonight. I don’t know what we’ve (held) other teams to, but I feel like we’re guarding pretty well. Obviously, against Brooklyn 120 (points), but best players in the world, guys going to make shots.
“But on a nightly basis, that’s the key,” Tatum added. “Defense, defense, defense.”
It’s clear that Tatum has bought in on what Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been selling over the course of the season. The Celtics entered Wednesday’s contest with the best defensive rating in the entire league.
Udoka acknowledged a key reason behind that has been Boston’s ability to stop teams from getting out in transition and forcing teams to play in the half-court.
“That being a focal point and knowing how well we guard in the half-court, we want to make them beat us in the half-court. It’s pretty much that simple,” Udoka said after the win. “Three out of the last four games — Atlanta, Memphis and (Charlotte) — were the top three transition teams so that was obviously a focal point tonight.”
The Celtics accomplished what they set out to do by taking care of the ball and limiting Charlotte to 11 transition points on 11 turnovers.
“We’ve improved throughout the year in transition in general so it feels like we’re much better as far as that. So to give up only 11 tonight, with some of the poor shooting early, is obviously huge,” Udoka said. “Make this team have to beat us in the half-court where we’re No. 1.”
The Celtics will look to keep their defense rolling as they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday at TD Garden.