Jayson Tatum Stresses Key Explanation Behind Celtics Continued Streak

Jayson Tatum set a franchise record Wednesday for his performance on the offensive end, but it was the other end of the court that the Celtics star stressed as the biggest reason behind Boston’s extensive hot streak.

The Celtics now have won six of their last seven games and 15 of their last 17. If that’s not enough proof the Celtics are playing high-level basketball perhaps the fact they’re 20-6 in their last 26 contests will help do that.

And while Tatum’s offensive performances have been incredibly entertaining to watch, the budding superstar had a different reason behind Boston’s climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

“Defense, defense, defense, defense, defense, defense,” Tatum responded when asked about the biggest reason for the stretch. “Held them to 101 (points) tonight. I don’t know what we’ve (held) other teams to, but I feel like we’re guarding pretty well. Obviously, against Brooklyn 120 (points), but best players in the world, guys going to make shots.

“But on a nightly basis, that’s the key,” Tatum added. “Defense, defense, defense.”

It’s clear that Tatum has bought in on what Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been selling over the course of the season. The Celtics entered Wednesday’s contest with the best defensive rating in the entire league.

Udoka acknowledged a key reason behind that has been Boston’s ability to stop teams from getting out in transition and forcing teams to play in the half-court.