Jayson Tatum Turns 24 Holding This NBA Record For Players His Age

Jayson Tatum has been exceptionally good from way downtown.

The Boston Celtics star celebrates his 24 birthday Thursday and does so while in possession of a prestigious NBA record: most career 3-pointers made before age 24. Tatum drained 764 3-pointers in the four-plus NBA seasons he played prior to turning 24, 46 more than the runner-up, according to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

Most 3-pointers in NBA history before turning 24



1. Jayson Tatum ? 764

2. D'Angelo Russell ? 718

3. Devin Booker ? 669

4. Bradley Beal ? 663

5. Luka Doncic ? 659 pic.twitter.com/mZUo4yVMri — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 2, 2022

Tatum already has established himself as one of the greatest 3-point shooters in Celtics history, despite his tender young age, and the numbers Snow shared suggest he’s on course to a assume a similar place in NBA history one day.

However, that outcome is a long way off, so we just should enjoy watching Tatum launch threes with abandon for now and worry about his place on the all-time charts on future birthdays.