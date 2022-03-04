Al Horford Praises Jayson Tatum After Star’s Fourth-Quarter Dominance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics were shorthanded against the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, but still were able to pull out an impressive win.

One of the biggest reasons why the Celtics were able to pull 120-107 victory undoubtedly was Jayson Tatum.

That’s not too surprising as Tatum usually plays a major role in the Celtics’ success, but the 24-year-old turned it up a notch when the team needed him the most Thursday. The three-time All-Star scored 21 of his team-high 37 points in the fourth quarter to help propel Boston to its 38th win of the season.

Celtics center Al Horford — who had an impressive game in his own right finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds — marveled over the young wing’s play down the stretch.

“It’s great,” Horford said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He was letting the game dictate what he needed to do. At times he was attacking, at time he was passing. He was really poised. He was really tired there at the end, but he pushed through it. I’m just really happy for him.”

The Celtics needed everything Tatum brought to the table, too. Boston entered the tilt already down one star in Jaylen Brown who suffered a right ankle sprain Tuesday night.

Boston’s win over the Grizzlies certainly was impressive, but the road doesn’t get much easier from here as the Celtics have to take on Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both expected in the lineup.