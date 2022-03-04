Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, Fell Asleep While Dad Was Going Off In Celtics-Grizzlies

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum had a pretty good 24th birthday.

The Celtics forward received an adorable birthday video from his 4-year-old son, Deuce, that had him going around St. Louis to some of his dad’s favorite places before the elder Tatum went off for 37 points in Boston’s 120-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Deuce Tatum usually sits courtside at TD Garden to watch his dad in action. He took his usual seat Thursday night and had a front-row seat to Jayson Tatum’s big game against a tough Grizzlies team.

But the 4-year-old must have had a busy day because he was caught snoozing after Jayson Tatum threw down a dunk to send TD Garden into a frenzy.

Check it out:

When Dad throws it down but it?s after bedtime ?? pic.twitter.com/xoWKIrF0hr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2022

When you lead TD Garden to sing happy birthday to your dad, a nap probably was needed.