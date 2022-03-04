Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, Fell Asleep While Dad Was Going Off In Celtics-Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum had a pretty good 24th birthday.
The Celtics forward received an adorable birthday video from his 4-year-old son, Deuce, that had him going around St. Louis to some of his dad’s favorite places before the elder Tatum went off for 37 points in Boston’s 120-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Deuce Tatum usually sits courtside at TD Garden to watch his dad in action. He took his usual seat Thursday night and had a front-row seat to Jayson Tatum’s big game against a tough Grizzlies team.
But the 4-year-old must have had a busy day because he was caught snoozing after Jayson Tatum threw down a dunk to send TD Garden into a frenzy.
Check it out:
When you lead TD Garden to sing happy birthday to your dad, a nap probably was needed.
Deuce Tatum did wake up to give his dad some hugs postgame.
The Celtics return to action Sunday afternoon when they host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden for a 1 p.m. ET tip-off.