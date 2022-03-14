J.C. Jackson Shares Initial Reaction To Leaving Patriots, Joining Chargers

'Love LA. Love Cali'

by

J.C. Jackson holds no ill will toward the Patriots, but he understandably is happy to be heading out West.

Jackson on Monday reportedly agreed to sign a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The deal guarantees the star cornerback $40 million and improves an already strong defense that just added stud pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

Shortly after news of the contract broke, Jackson offered his thoughts to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

On joining Chargers: Love LA. Love Cali. Not only that, the defense, I think I can add some value to that defense. That’s a stacked group, and imagine me (there). … It’s going to be scary.”

On leaving Patriots: “It was a great experience. Learned a lot. Got a chance to win a Super Bowl. Got to play with great players, play for one of the best coaches ever in Coach (Bill) Belichick. I want to thank them for everything they did for me.”

So, what’s next for the Patriots?

New England likely will look to replace Jackson in free agency, unless it believes a worthy replacement already is on the roster. The Patriots also could see what’s available on the trade market and/or target a corner in the 2022 NFL Draft.

More Football:

What J.C. Jackson Joining Chargers Means For Patriots’ Defense
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Will Alex Cora Keep Beard? Red Sox Skipper Shares Plan For New Look
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson
Next Article

How Adrian Phillips, Patriots Reacted To J.C. Jackson Joining Chargers

Picked For You

Related