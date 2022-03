NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman is on the fire right now.

The Boston Bruins embarrassed the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night as they blanked them in a blowout 7-0 victory.

The Bruins netminder kept up his brilliant play in this one as he made 34 saves in the shutout, including a great stop on a breakaway by Adrian Kempe.

