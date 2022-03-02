Jeremy Swayman Earns Praise From Bruce Cassidy For Mindset On, Off Ice

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman was in the unfortunate situation of getting sent down to Providence in February when Tuukka Rask returned to the Boston Bruins despite playing incredibly well.

The goalie was waivers-exempt, so it was the move that made the most sense. Swayman was eager to get the net as soon as he could if Linus Ullmark happened to struggle.

That time came sooner rather than later when Rask retired from the NHL after lingering effects from his offseason surgery kept him from reaching the level the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner was used to playing at.

Swayman’s poise after giving up a goal or a Bruins loss always was a topic of discussion given how calm he always seemed to be, and it appears that same mindset of not dwelling on something for too long is a mantra the rookie goalie lives by and is someone who is just happy to be doing what he loves.

“He’s always been a guy that comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face. He’s grateful for the abilities that he’s been given to play professional hockey,” Cassidy told reporters prior to Boston’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks, per the Bruins. “I’ve got to say, I never saw a guy that was down when there was three goalies around. Even when he left here. Inside, I’m sure he’s probably fuming — and that’s fine, we don’t mind that. Body language, take it home.

“When you come to the rink, we want to make sure you’re just working hard to get better every day and he was great at that. And here he is, pushing through to get the majority of the starts. Whatever was going on inside, he handled it well.

“He went down to Providence and also played well, didn’t pout or say, ‘I’m too good for this league,’ which can happen to guys. He’s not one of those. I think that’s helped him in his trip back up here.”