Jeremy Swayman Really Enjoys Working, Competing With Linus Ullmark

Competition with Linus Ullmark doesn’t weigh down Jeremy Swayman. In fact, it has the opposite effect.

Swayman on Tuesday hailed Ullmark, his fellow Boston Bruins goaltender, as a brother, friend and partner. They’re competing for the Bruins’ No. 1-goaltender job, but their respective ambition hasn’t stopped them from drawing ever closer over the last six-plus months. At least that’s the sense we gain from the glowing words Swayman spoke about Ullmark after winning the NHL’s Rookie of the Month honor for February.

“It’s meant the world to me. I see him as a brother,” Swayman told the Bruins’ website about his relationship with Ullmark. “He’s been so great to me ever since the start. The relationship that we’ve formed, friendship, it’s been one of the best I’ve had yet.

“I get to lean on him and hopefully he feels the same about me with just different advice and making sure we’re keeping the confidence in each other and wanting the best out of each other because we both know that’s what’s gonna be best for the team.

“I’m super happy to have him as a goalie partner and a great friend.”

Although Swayman currently might have a slight advantage over Ullmark in the race for the starting job, their respective spots in the hierarchy might change in the coming weeks and months. What will remain in place, however, is their mutual appreciation and of the immense benefits of healthy competition.