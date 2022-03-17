Jerry Remy Honored In Booth Before Red Sox-Twins Spring Training Game

Remy spent more than three decades at NESN

by

The Boston Red Sox open their slate of spring training games Thursday without the familiar voice of Jerry Remy in the booth.

Remy died in October after a lengthy battle with cancer. He worked as a NESN Red Sox broadcaster for 33 years, welcoming fans with his famous “Buenos noches, amigos!” line prior to every first pitch.

The booth certainly will sound different this season, but Remy was honored in his usual spot Thursday at JetBlue Park with two dozen roses and a Red Sox hat that donned a No. 2 pin.

Remy was 68 at the time of his death.

More MLB:

Second Baseman Bobby Dalbec? Red Sox To Give It Try During Spring Training
JetBlue Park, spring training home of the Boston Red Sox
Previous Article

Here’s Red Sox Starting Lineup For First Spring Training Game Of 2022
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Next Article

Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry Out 3 Weeks

Picked For You

Related