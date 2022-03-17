Jerry Remy Honored In Booth Before Red Sox-Twins Spring Training Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox open their slate of spring training games Thursday without the familiar voice of Jerry Remy in the booth.

Remy died in October after a lengthy battle with cancer. He worked as a NESN Red Sox broadcaster for 33 years, welcoming fans with his famous “Buenos noches, amigos!” line prior to every first pitch.

The booth certainly will sound different this season, but Remy was honored in his usual spot Thursday at JetBlue Park with two dozen roses and a Red Sox hat that donned a No. 2 pin.

Thinking of #2 today and everyday as we head into a new Red Sox season pic.twitter.com/tbRVjxrYkd — NESN (@NESN) March 17, 2022

Remy was 68 at the time of his death.