NFL Rumors: How Soon Surgery-Bound Jimmy Garoppolo Could Be Traded

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will go under the knife in the near future, but his rehabilitation plan might be put together by a team other than the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo is set to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out until the summer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon, citing sources. However, the procedure is not expected to prevent the veteran quarterback from being traded within the next month.

Check out Schefter’s full report on Garoppolo in the tweets below:

49ers? QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

At this point, it seems like a virtual certainty that Garoppolo will be playing elsewhere in 2022. Some even believe he and Tom Brady could trade places, though that’s a deeper and more perilous rabbit hole.

As for what San Fran could net in a Garoppolo deal, a day-two draft pick seems like the most likely compensation.