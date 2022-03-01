NFL Rumors: How Soon Surgery-Bound Jimmy Garoppolo Could Be Traded

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will go under the knife in the near future, but his rehabilitation plan might be put together by a team other than the San Francisco 49ers.
Garoppolo is set to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out until the summer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon, citing sources. However, the procedure is not expected to prevent the veteran quarterback from being traded within the next month.
Check out Schefter’s full report on Garoppolo in the tweets below:
At this point, it seems like a virtual certainty that Garoppolo will be playing elsewhere in 2022. Some even believe he and Tom Brady could trade places, though that’s a deeper and more perilous rabbit hole.
As for what San Fran could net in a Garoppolo deal, a day-two draft pick seems like the most likely compensation.
Garoppolo, of course, began his career with the New England Patriots before being traded to the Niners in 2017. In four-plus seasons with San Francisco, Garoppolo went 31-14 while playing (and losing) in one Super Bowl. He and the 49ers recently lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
The 2014 second-round pick, who will turn 31 in November, has thrown 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions over his eight-year career.