Joe Kelly To Red Sox? Making Case For Reunion With Ex-Boston Reliever

Adam Ottavino is the biggest loss when it comes to the bullpen. The former New York Yankees pitcher was a reliable set-up man for Boston, and those middle-late innings are precisely where Kelly could fit in his return.

Garrett Richards and Martin Pérez, both of whom began the season as starters before they were demoted to the bullpen, had their options declined in the offseason. While they weren’t exactly high-end relievers — though Richards did come through toward the end of the season before he was injured in the American League Division Series — they still provided bullpen volume that Boston now must counter with.

In 2021, Kelly came in as early as the second inning in one instance and was used as middle relief and even a spot start in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, but largely was used in the seventh inning and beyond in the regular season.

In addition to where he falls logistically, Kelly had the statistics to hang in the Red Sox bullpen. He posted a 0.7 WAR, which would have ranked fourth among the team’s relievers in 2021.

And if you’re looking for hard-hitting baseball analysis, let’s face it. The 2021 Red Sox were fun, and that was part of their appeal amidst their near-run to the World Series. It’s hard to say Kelly wouldn’t be a culture fit here, too.

Why Kelly doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

Yes, the Red Sox need bullpen help. But should their biggest priority really be fixing up their middle relievers?

Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura will be back, and Boston should get a full season out of Brasier. There are a myriad of other options, too, following the offseason signings of James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill. All three should compete for a back-end rotation spot, but the others will add bullpen depth at the very least. A reunion with Kelly, or the addition of any of the bullpen pieces available on the market, might just be unnecessary.

Verdict: A true statistical and clubhouse fit, if Boston wants to add to the bullpen.