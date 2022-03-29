John Lynch Shuts Down Rumor About Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

John Lynch made something pretty clear Monday: The San Francisco 49ers aren’t going to give up Jimmy Garoppolo for nothing.

A release from the Bay Area recently was reported to be the “most likely result” for Garoppolo. This report wasn’t reckless by any means, as Garoppolo recently underwent shoulder surgery and most of the teams that entered the offseason with room to improve at quarterback already have stabilized their situation under center.

While there are no guarantees in professional sports, the remark Lynch made at the NFL Annual Meeting about Garoppolo’s situation all but confirms the Niners will move on from the signal-caller via trade.

“I don’t foresee that,” Lynch told reporters of a potential Garoppolo release, per ESPN. “He’s too good a player. I think Jimmy will be playing for us or will be playing for someone else. He’s too good of a player not to be.”

ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner shed light on when a Garoppolo trade might come to fruition.

“As it stands, Garoppolo, who has been rehabbing in the Los Angeles area, isn’t expected to be cleared to throw at full strength until before training camp,” Wagoner wrote. “That means the Niners are likely to hang on to him until at least July.”

The Niners can afford to be patient with Garoppolo, despite the $26.9 million cap hit he carries for the 2022 season. Injuries happen, and teams often feel pressure to make moves in late July and August as the start of the regular season nears.