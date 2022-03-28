Jonnu Smith Reportedly Taking New Approach Ahead Of Patriots Year 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonnu Smith should be more prepared for his second New England Patriots season than he was for his first.

In addition to now having a full year of experience in New England’s offense, the underwhelming big-money tight end reportedly is taking a different approach this offseason.

Smith plans to attend and fully participate in voluntary organized team activities in the coming months after choosing to skip those last year, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday. Smith sat out 2021 OTAs as he awaited the birth of his daughter.

Smith arrived at Gillette Stadium for mandatory minicamp last June, but an injury limited his participation. The 26-year-old also missed time during training camp. He got off to a promising start in the regular season (nine catches on 10 targets over the first two games), then cratered, finishing the season with just 29 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown while grading out as one of the NFL’s worst run-blocking tight ends.

The terms of Smith’s four-year, $50 million contract all but guarantee he’ll be on the Patriots’ roster again this season, so Bill Belichick’s club will need to hope for improvement from the former Tennessee Titans standout. More time on the field and at the facility during the offseason can only help.

Belichick sidestepped a direct question about Smith during his news conference Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting, saying: “It’s a new year for all of us.”