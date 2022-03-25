Josh Brown Excited To Join Bruins, Reveals Initial Role In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

It only makes sense Josh Brown is happy about moving up in the world that is the NHL.

The Boston Bruins defensemen told reporters Friday he’s excited to be part of the team and vows to do what he can to help them reach their lofty goal. The Bruins acquired Brown from the Ottawa Senators on Monday, just before the NHL trade deadline, and switching from a losing team to a winning one has the 28-year-old buzzing.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brown said at a press conference, as seen in video the Bruins provided. “Original Six franchise, a lot of family and friends back home who grew up Bruins fans, so they’re obviously thrilled for me. I’m thrilled to be here. … (There’s) great leadership too. I can feel it already just in the room. It’s a tight-knit group, too. It’s a great feeling for sure.

” … We want to obviously make the playoffs and go as far as we can and hopefully lift the Stanley Cup at the end of it. That an organization like this wanted me to come and be a part of that and to try and get into the lineup and just do what I can to help us get there is unbelievable. It’s definitely very exciting for sure.”

Brown has forged a reputation as a hard-nosed blue-liner and occasional enforcer during his three-plus seasons in the NHL. He initially joins the Bruins as a depth piece charged with competing to earn playing time on the Bruins’ third defensive pairing.

“There’s obviously a bunch of great D here, so just from what I’ve heard there’s going to be good competition,” Brown said. “I slide in more to the bottom pair on the right side. I’ve got to keep grinding and wait until my number’s called. I’m just going to keep coming to practice every day and going hard.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Monday Brown’s size and strength might be assets in the present and future. Brown, however, nodded toward history in determining he might be next in a long line of big, bad Bruins.