Josh McDaniels, Raiders, Sign Another Ex-Patriot To Bolster Offense

Josh McDaniels has been poaching Patriots players and personnel since he signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

While he claims he has not gone against any unwritten rules, the acquisitions are mounting. Last week, the Patriots saw two former running backs head to Las Vegas.

This time, a former tight end reportedly will join McDaniels roster, though this signing will not hit as close to home for Patriots fans.

“The Raiders agreed to terms with TE Jacob Hollister on a one-year deal, per source. A reunion for Josh McDaniels and Hollister, who began his NFL career in New England,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Hollister signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent alongside his twin brother Cody Hollister in 2017.

The tight end played two seasons in New England, catching eight passes for 94 yards with a rush for five yards. His playing time increased following his departure from Foxborough, and his numbers followed suit.

From 2019 to 2021, Hollister recorded 75 receptions for 613 yards and found the endzone seven times. The 28-year-old can provide value off the bench while helping McDaniels instill the “Patriot Way” in Las Vegas.