Juwan Howard Booed Mercilessly Upon Return From Suspension

College hoops fans have let Juwan Howard have it.

The Michigan men’s basketball head coach was booed heavily Thursday prior to his team’s Big Ten Tournament second-round game against Indiana. WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman shared video of the moment fans booed Howard after the PA announcer introduced him to the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Watch it here.

Michigan-Indiana marked Howard’s return from the five-game suspension he served as punishment for hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft last month. Howard fully expressed his remorse Wednesday night at a press conference, but the fans didn’t go easy on him hours later prior to the game against Indiana.

On-court events also didn’t break in Howard’s or the Wolverines’ favor, as the Hoosiers won 74-69. Michigan’s early exit leaves its hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament spot in the balance.