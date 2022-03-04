Kenley Jansen To Red Sox? Why Closer Could Fit In Boston Bullpen

Career stats

701 games (509 games finished), 705.0 innings

37-26 record, 2.37 ERA, 1,022 strikeouts

0.928 WHIP, 2.37 FIP, 164 ERA+

13.0 K/9, 2.6 BB/9, 5.01 K/BB

Why Jansen makes sense for Red Sox:

Given how the season ended with Barnes, it may be best for Boston to supplement a closer role that currently is slated to include Barnes and Garrett Whitlock, who impressed as a rookie.

Jansen has been a reliable bullpen arm for the Los Angeles Dodgers for 12 seasons. In 2020, he led the major leagues with 24 games finished en route to a World Series championship. And he only got better in 2021, with a decrease in ERA despite pitching his most innings since 2018. His 86 strikeouts also were his most since 2017.

As someone on the tail end of his career, entering his age-34 season, Jansen has the talent but doesn’t lock Boston into a multi-year expensive deal. Spotrac projects his market value as $10 million annually over a two-year period. The bullpen is an area of concern for Boston heading into 2022, and Jansen seems to be the perfect player to help address those concerns, even if it is on a short-term deal, which he may be amenable to signing.

Why Jansen doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

The Red Sox made do with the bullpen in 2021, reaching the American League Championship Series even with a rattled Barnes. Overall, the group — consisting of 30 different players but led by Whitlock, Barnes and Josh Taylor in terms of innings pitched — with a 3.99 ERA and 4.6 WAR. Brasier, who has been a integral part of the Boston bullpen for several years now, battled injuries and personal issues for much of 2021 but will be available for a full season after pitching only 13 games in 2021.

Perhaps there isn’t a particular need for Boston to shell out for a big-time reliever — especially when there are several players who proved their worth in the Red Sox system.

Adam Ottavino is on the market after a successful 2021 with Boston, as he posted a 4.21 ERA and was a capable role player as a set-up man, closing games at points in the season.

Joe Kelly — who became a fan-favorite over parts of five seasons with the Red Sox from 2014 to 2018 despite amassing a 4.33 ERA — is a free agent after several productive seasons with the Dodgers. Kelly logged a 2.86 ERA, his best since 2017, with the Dodgers.