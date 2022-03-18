Kyle Busch Announces He’ll Soon Become ‘Girl Dad’ On Twitter

These are exciting times for Kyle Busch and his family

by

Kyle Busch can’t wait to join one of the best clubs.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion announced Wednesday via Twitter he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. In quote-tweeting Samantha Busch’s gender reveal, Kyle Busch proclaimed “GirlDad coming soon ?.”

Kyle and Samantha Busch already have one child, Brexton Locke Busch, who was born in 2015 and already is winning beginner box stock races.

Although the second Busch child is due in May, it’s easy to presume her parents and big brother will keep buzzing over her arrival for months and years to come.

