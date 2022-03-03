Kyle Van Noy Mentions Possible Reason For Patriots’ Late-Season Slide

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots crumbled down the stretch this season, losing three of their final four regular-season games before being blown out in the first round of the playoffs.

What prompted that nosedive has been the subject of heavy scrutiny over the last two months.

Some players pointed to a lack of necessary focus, with the team failing to dial up its intensity after its Week 14 bye. Others said they simply did not execute the way they needed to.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy floated another possible explanation this week in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” suggesting illness might have been an issue.

“I don’t like making excuses or nothing,” Van Noy said. “I don’t know. I think there was a lot of guys who potentially could have been sick. We just didn’t play well down the stretch, unfortunately.”

More than a dozen Patriots players spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the team’s late-season slide, with cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant, defensive end Deatrich Wise and running back Rhamondre Stevenson among those who missed games as a result. Defensive starters Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also tested positive during this span.

Mills’ absence had the greatest impact. With him and reserve rookie Shaun Wade unavailable for New England’s wild-card playoff game in Buffalo, the Patriots’ lack of cornerback depth was exposed in a 47-17 loss to the AFC East rival Bills.