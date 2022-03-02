Kyle Van Noy Takes Exception With This Criticism Of Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

A number of NFL evaluators long have been concerned about Mac Jones’ ceiling. The Patriots quarterback, as expected, showed promise as a rookie, but doubters have concerns about how much better he can be.

This viewpoint doesn’t sit right with one of Jones’ New England teammates, Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy recently appeared on “The Greg Hill Show” and was asked about the low-ceiling criticism of Jones, among other topics. The veteran linebacker stood by his team’s starting signal-caller.

“I think that’s a little messed up,” Van Noy said, as transcribed by WEEI. “His ability to push the naysayers to the side and just go to work is very impressive.”

Van Noy also praised Jones’ ability to develop strong connections with everyone in the locker room.

“Those guys are friends with everybody, they love everybody, and he embodies that,” Van Noy said. “He truly is a leader.”

It remains to be seen how much more Jones can develop. But Patriots fans surely can take solace in the fact that the 2021 first-rounder is going to work tirelessly to try to become the best QB he can be.