Leonard Fournette Reportedly Signs With This Team After Patriots Visit

Leonard Fournette will not be joining the New England Patriots.

One day after taking a free agent visit to New England, the veteran running back re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million contract with a max value of $24 million, according to multiple reports Tuesday morning.

Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady?s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

Fournette spent the last two seasons with Tom Brady and the Bucs, winning a Super Bowl in 2020. The 27-year-old finished this past season with 812 rushing yards (4.5 per carry) and eight touchdowns to go along with 69 catches for 454 yards and two scores.

The Patriots have shown interest in Fournette in each of the last three offseasons, but it’s unlikely they would have offered him a contract anywhere near as lucrative as the one he landed Tuesday, especially with a strong running back duo in Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson already in place.

Joining Harris and Stevenson in New England’s running back room are recently re-signed veteran James White, hybrid receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor and Devine Ozigbo. With White’s effectiveness a question mark following hip surgery, the Patriots could look to add another back with pass-catching ability to this group before the season.