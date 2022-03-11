Lil Wayne Restates Allegiance To Red Sox Nation As MLB Lockout Ends

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox Nation in 2022 will include some big names, despite what their titles might have you believe.

Rap superstar Lil Wayne proclaimed his support for the Boston Red Sox via Twitter on Thursday, minutes after Major League Baseball owners and players reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the lockout after 99 days.

“Let’s Go Red Sox!!!!!!!,” Wayne wrote in a tweet.

Let?s Go RED SOX!!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 10, 2022

Lil Wayne’s tweet leaves no doubt among his 34 million-plus Twitter followers, and the wider world, about where his baseball allegiances lie.

It’s not the first time Lil Wayne stumped for the Red Sox. He has backed Boston on Twitter as far back as 2014. He congratulated Pedro Martinez in 2015 on his Hall of Fame induction and revealed the Red Sox legend is his favorite player of all time. Lil Wayne also was on hand in 2018 when Boston clinched the World Series with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There’s no doubt he’ll watch from near or far when Boston celebrates its next triumph, no matter its size or significance.