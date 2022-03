NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark came up huge for the Boston Bruins all night in this one.

Boston made its way to Chicago for a second matchup with the Blackhawks on Tuesday and walked out with a 2-1 win in overtime.

Ullmark made 19 saves on the night and while the number of saves was not a big number, the quality of the saves is the reason the Bruins escaped with the victory.

