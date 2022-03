NESN Logo Sign In

The Reds were beaten 1-0 at Anfield by Simone Inzaghi’s men but progressed 2-1 on aggregate into the final eight of the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez’s second-half stunner earned the victory on the night for the reigning Serie A champions though Liverpool earned passage as Alexis Sanchez was handed a second yellow card just moments after the goal.

The Reds sealed a spot in the final eight of the competition as they managed the closing exchanges on a blustery night in L4.