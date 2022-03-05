Liverpool Vs. West Ham: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Sadio Mane’s first-half goal secured Liverpool’s 1-0 win over West Ham United and again reduced Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League standings to three points.

A predatory strike from the Senegalese was sufficient to claim a seventh successive top-flight victory for the Reds, who battled their way past the resilient visitors at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now have reeled off 13 consecutive wins in all competitions and will watch on as Manchester City hosts Manchester United on Sunday.