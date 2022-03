NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk had himself a road trip.

The Boston Bruins prepare to play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, one week after taking them out down 7-0.

DeBrusk recorded a hat trick in that game, scoring all three of his goals on Kings netminder Jonathan Quick to help the Black and Gold get a win.

