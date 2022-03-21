Malcolm Butler Reunion? Patriots Reportedly Hosting Corner For Tryout

NESN Logo Sign In

The subject of Bill Belichick’s most infamous coaching decision reportedly is getting a second chance in New England.

The Patriots are hosting Malcolm Butler for a tryout Monday as the veteran cornerback pursues an NFL comeback, according to a report from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX for his iconic game-sealing interception, last played for New England during the 2017 season, which ended with his stunning benching against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Patriots lost that game 41-33, and four years later, Belichick still has yet to offer a concrete explanation for why he sat Butler, who’d played 98% of defensive snaps that season and 100% in each of the first two playoff games.

Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans during the 2018 offseason and spent three seasons in Tennessee, playing under former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel. During a round of Patriots-Titans joint practices in 2019, he cracked jokes about Belichick’s Super Bowl decision and said he harbored no ill will toward the head coach or the Patriots organization.

“I enjoyed my time (in New England),” Butler said. “Everything happened for a reason, and I’m still happy. I’m still in the NFL. I still have a great relationship with those guys. It’s all good. … It’s the past, man. I’m past that.”

The Titans released Butler after he tallied four interceptions, 14 passes defended and a career-high 100 tackles in 2020. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals and participated in training camp before retiring due to personal reasons days before the start of the 2021 season.

Asked about Butler shortly after that announcement, Belichick offered a glowing review of the undrafted free agent-turned-Patriots Super Bowl star.