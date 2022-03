NESN Logo Sign In

Marc-Andre Fleury remains one of hockey’s best despite his team’s struggles.

The Boston Bruins head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks in their second matchup in the past week.

Fleury has shown that even with the Blackhawks likely not going to the playoffs, he can still steal a game. The netminder is 19-20-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

For more on Fleury’s season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.