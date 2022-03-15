Marc McLaughlin, BC Star/Olympian, Joins Bruins On Entry-Level Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Marc McLaughlin will begin his professional hockey career close to home.

The Bruins signed the Boston College forward to an entry-level contract, B’s general manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday in a press release.

McLaughlin, who hails from North Billerica, Mass., joins Boston on a two-year deal, which carries an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750.

McLaughlin, 22, played four seasons at BC and was the captain for the last two campaigns. He scored 40 goals and assisted on 36 more for 76 points in 130 games with BC.

McLaughlin also featured for the United States men’s hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he played in two games.

McLaughlin went undrafted and joins Boston as a free agent.