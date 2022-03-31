Marc McLaughlin ‘Just Trying To Absorb’ Emotion Of Bruins Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Marc McLaughlin is ready to make his NHL debut with his hometown team.

The Billerica, Mass., native and former Boston College Eagle signed an entry-level contract with Boston on March 15. McLaughlin reported to Providence, but in the wake of Craig Smith’s illness and Nick Foligno’s lower-body injury, he will slot in on the third line when the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

After practice at Warrior Ice Arena, McLaughlin addressed the media and described how he’s feeling ahead of his first NHL game.

“Obviously a lot of different emotions. Definitely really excited to say the least,” McLaughlin told reporters, per team-provided audio. “You get a chance to play in the NHL, but to be wearing the Bruins sweater at the same time is really special. … There’s a ton of leaders in the locker room. Just trying to absorb as much as I can and learn from them. They’re all such great professionals so just trying to absorb it.”

The Bruins look to rebound from Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and McLaughlin will have a tough test ahead of him as he joins a third line that is red-hot.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET