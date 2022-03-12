Marcus Smart Thinks He’s Being Snubbed For Defensive Player Of The Year

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are in the win column for the fifth time in a row behind another defensive gem by the team. The Celtics defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday, and Marcus Smart would like some recognition for the team’s defensive prowess.

Smart, who also added 20 points with five assists offensively, would like to be in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year conversation, making the point that guards often are overlooked defensively.

?I don?t see why it?s so hard for a guard to win (NBA Defensive Player of the Year),” Smart told reporters at a postgame press conference, as shared by The Athletic’s Jay King.

“We all know it’s a popularity contest. You’ve got me and (Robert Williams), we’re not even in the discussion for it on the best defensive team in the league. I mean, I think that says enough for us.”

The Celtics are taking pride in their defensive effort and seeing results because of it.

Boston will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET in TD Garden on Sunday.