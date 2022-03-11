Martín Pérez, Ex-Red Sox Pitcher, Joins This Team As Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez has a penchant for returning to familiar places.

The free-agent pitcher agreed to join the Texas Rangers, FanSided.com’s Robert Murray reported Friday, citing a source familiar with the situation. Pérez will pitch for the Rangers on a one-year contract, which will pay him $4 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Pérez had been on the market since November when the Boston Red Sox declined his contract option. He pitched effectively for Boston at the start of the 2021 season, but his performances deteriorated, prompting manager Alex Cora to relegate him to the bullpen in August. He ultimately posted a 7-8 record with a 4.74 ERA in 36 appearances (22 of them starts) in 2021.

Pérez originally joined the Red Sox in December 2019 as a free agent. He was a bright spot on Boston’s dismal 2020 team, and it made perfect sense when he re-signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season.

Prior to his two-year stint in Boston, Perez pitched seven seasons for — you guessed it — the Rangers. He went 43-49 with a 4.63 ERA in 141 appearances over seven seasons in Texas. He’s set to add to those numbers in 2022.