Massachusetts, Northeastern Bring Home Hockey East Men’s Major Awards

Hockey East on Tuesday announced the winners of three year-end awards, with Massachusetts and Northeastern represented.

Massachusetts forward Bobby Trivigno was named Player of the Year, while Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi was selected as Rookie of the Year. Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe was voted Coach of the Year.

Trivigno, who last week was announced as the only unanimous selection to the All-Hockey East First Team, had 45 overall points, ranking fifth in the NCAA. He scored 32 of those points in conference play and was named Hockey East scoring champion for his efforts.

Levi, who is a sophomore but sat out the 2020-21 season, also was a finalist for Player of the Year. He is the first non-forward to win the Rookie of the Year award since 2012-13 after leading Hockey East with a .951 save percentage and 1.64 goals against average. The Team Canada netminder also cracked the All-Hockey East First Team and was named the Goaltender of the Year.

Keefe led Northeastern to its first regular season league title in his first season as head coach, as the longtime assistant took over for Jim Madigan amid the latter’s promotion to athletic director. The Huskies went 15-8-1 in the regular season and allowed just 46 goals during the season, the fewest of any Hockey East team. The team’s 107 goals scored was second most in league play.

The men’s tournament continues Friday as semifinal play kicks off at TD Garden. UConn will play Northeastern at 4 p.m., with coverage live on NESN, while UMass Lowell and Massachusetts will battle in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. (NESN+).