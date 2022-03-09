Matt Grzelcyk ‘Looks Good’ To Return To Bruins For Game Vs. Blackhawks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were confident they wouldn’t be without Matt Grzelcyk for long, and all signs point to the defenseman returning Thursday.

Grzelcyk was dealing with an upper-body injury that forced him to miss Boston’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t seem too worried about the extent of the injury, and there clearly was reason for the optimism.

Grzelcyk returned to practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday morning and was wearing a regular practice sweater, and he figures to slot back into the lineup when the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks.

That means Jack Ahcan likely will be the odd-man out upon Grzelcyk’s return. The young blueliner filled in for Grzelcyk on Monday night, but didn’t have his best game offensively.

Bruins-Blackhawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on NESN.