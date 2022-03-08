Matt Grzelcyk Update: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was a game-time decision entering Monday’s clash against the Los Angeles Kings and ended up missing the contest while being replaced by Jack Ahcan on the second-line pairing.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, however, did not sound overly concerned about Grzelcyk, who was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

“He’s day-to-day,” Cassidy said after Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss in which the Bruins allowed a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation.

“I’ll give you a better idea Wednesday how it will look for Thursday, but right now I don’t think it’s a long term, or anything too serious,” Cassidy added.

Achan played 14:17 in time on ice with one shot and one blocked shot.

Grzelcyk last played in Boston’s overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. He has one assist in the last five games en route to 19 points (two goals) on the season.