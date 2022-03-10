Matt Grzelcyk Update: Why Bruins Defenseman Won’t Play Vs. Blackhawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk was set to return from injury Thursday night, but that won’t be the case after all.

The Bruins defenseman was dealing with an upper-body injury that forced him to sit out of Boston’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday morning and head coach Bruce Cassidy said he looked good to play Thursday.

But a lot can change in 24 hours.

Grzelcyk was not on the ice for morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena and won’t play against the Chicago Blackhawks because he’s sick.

“He woke up this morning not feeling great,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided audio. “So I guess we were a little misinformed (Wednesday) on that. He won’t play (Thursday). Hopefully he’s back on the ice (Friday).”

Cassidy added it was a “head cold” and not related to his injury.

Urho Vaakanainen also remains out so Jack Ahcan will continue to slot into the lineup.