Matt Judon Tries To Recruit Former Star Julian Edelman Back To Patriots

The Patriots have felt the absence of Julian Edelman on offense since his departure halfway through the 2020 season.

Fortunately, Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is on the recruiting trail. After a few (unsuccessful) attempts to attract free agents from other teams, Judon is looking inward.

With Trent Brown reportedly back in town, Judon shifted his attention to the former slot receiver after Tom Brady posted a video of Edelman running routes for his former quarterback. While the video is not quite what it seems, Edelman sent a promising message, at least enough to catch Judon’s eye.

“How’s the knee look?” Edelman tweeted in response to the video.

“Patriots for life. Run it back,” Judon responded to the quote tweet.

Edelman, who seemingly is aware of Judon’s new role this offseason, wrote back: “Patriots new (general manager) at it again in free agency.”