Matthew Judon Claps Back At Bills Reporter For Patriots-Related Shot

New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon was in the midst of a relentless recruitment pitch Monday when he was prompted to switch gears and then focus on one specific Buffalo Bills reporter.
Bills reporter Sal Capaccio responded to Judon’s tweet pertaining to his recruitment of free agents.
“This recruiting stuff is hard work,” Judon initially joked on Twitter.
Capaccio responded: “I guess things change when you can’t just flash Tom Brady pictures and rings in front of free agents who then agree to play for less … Doesn’t work that way anymore in New England. Patriots fans getting yet another dose of reality.”
Judon wasn’t about to let that Patriots-related slander go without a response, though.
“Never played with him I wouldn’t know,” Judon tweeted back at Capaccio. “But buzz off or help recruit.”
It’s worth noting that Judon already had responded to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin for a similar statement.
“Hush up I’m working here,” Judon tweeted in response to Volin’s question about nobody wanting to play for the Patriots.
Judon, known inside the Patriots locker room for his sense of humor, reached out to both linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson when the legal tampering period started Monday in hopes of recruiting either one to the Patriots. It appears those pitches didn’t go over too well, however.
New England then lost a pair of its own starters with cornerback J.C. Jackson reportedly going to the Chargers and offensive lineman Ted Karras heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.