Matthew Judon Has Comical Response To Fellow Patriots Recruiter Jonathan Jones

Patriots star defender Matthew Judon had been on the recruiting trail all alone this past week, reaching out to a handful of NFL free agents on social media in hopes of getting them to join the cause in New England.

So, when Judon saw Patriots teammate Jonathan Jones join in on the recruiting efforts on Wednesday, the edge rusher couldn’t help but show his appreciation.

Jones initially reached out to Stephon Gilmore in hopes of enticing the free agent cornerback to New England after the organization reportedly signed a different ex-Patriot cornerback in Malcolm Butler. Gilmore was traded by the Patriots midway through the 2021 campaign, but now remains available on the open market.

Judon, who reached out to Gilmore himself last week, applauded the effort with a comical meme.

For those keeping track at home, Judon and Jones now have been responsible for recruitment pitches to Julian Edelman, Julio Jones, Chandler Jones, Odell Beckham, Allen Robinson, Gilmore and counting.