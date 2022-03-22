Mel Kiper Projects Patriots’ First-Round Pick In Latest Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Patriots use their 2022 first-round pick the way Mel Kiper currently projects, Mac Jones likely will be a happy camper.

Kiper at the beginning of the month tabbed Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie as New England’s choice at No. 21 overall, which would prove an infusion of youth along the front seven that the Patriots need. But in his latest mock draft, Kiper shifted back to the offensive side of the ball for New England’s selection in the form of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“Unlike last year, the Patriots have been quiet in free agency, notably losing star cornerback J.C. Jackson to a huge-money deal while not adding any surefire starters,” Kiper wrote for ESPN.com. “I see holes at right tackle, off-ball linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and wide receiver. They’ve also lost several coaches this offseason, including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. And yet, Bill Belichick’s Patriots team won 10 games last season and still has a lot of really good players.

“I projected Williams here in my debut mock in mid-January, and it is a nice fit. Williams, who tore his ACL in the national title game, had a tremendous season for the Crimson Tide, with 1,572 yards and 15 scores. He said at the combine that he’s ahead of his schedule in his recovery, but it’s possible he misses a chunk of the season while rehabbing. New England could afford to wait for a receiver with true No. 1 upside who could be a star for years to come. And we know Belichick has a history of taking Alabama stars.”

Williams has game-changer potential, but Patriots fans might not be thrilled about this projection. After all, New England’s history of drafting wide receivers in the early rounds is underwhelming, to say the least. The most recent attempt to curb the trend, N’Keal Harry, might not be calling Foxboro home come September.

Shoddy defense is what did the Patriots in down the stretch in the 2021 season, and it feels like addressing an issue on that side should be New England’s focus in Round 1 in late April.