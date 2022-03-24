Mexico Vs. USA Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Soccer Game Online

NESN Logo Sign In

A trip to Mexico represents Team USA’s biggest test on the road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And the result will be of utmost importance.

Mexico will host USA on Thursday in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game in the Concacaf region. Mexico and USA are tied on 21 points, and the latter leads the former by a three-goal differential for second place in the Concacaf standings with three games remaining.

The top three finishers in the Concacaf standings qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place finisher must reach Qatar via a World Cup playoff game.

Here’s when and where to watch Mexico-USA.

When: Thursday, March 24, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network.

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com