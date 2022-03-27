Miami Vs. Kansas Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

The Midwest champion of the 2022 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament will be decided Sunday afternoon.

Kansas and Miami are set to meet at United Center in Chicago with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The top-seeded Jayhawks reached the Elite Eight by knocking off Texas Southern, Creighton and Providence. The 10th-seeded Hurricanes, meanwhile, took down USC, No. 2 Auburn and Iowa State.

The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to battle South champion Villanova on April 2.

Here’s how to watch the Kansas-Miami matchup online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 27 at 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+