Michigan’s Historic Football Hire Has Athletic Connection To Boston

The Michigan football program made history Tuesday when it announced the hire of Milan Bolden-Morris as a graduate assistant coach, as Bolden-Morris is the first female graduate assistant hired by a Power Five program.

The Boston area can take pride in the accomplishment, as Bolden-Morris played college basketball at Boston College. The Florida native spent three seasons with the Eagles, averaging 7.5 points per game in 85 appearances. She was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team and also was a member of the All-ACC Honor Roll.

She transferred to Georgetown part way through the 2020-21 season and is finishing her master’s degree in sports administration. She made 29 starts for Georgetown and averages 35 minutes per game, a team high.

“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor,” Bolden-Morris said in a statement. “It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a black woman until recently. Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one in the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball, and execute with precision and accuracy.”

According to a press release published by Michigan, she will continue her graduate work in either the School of Public Policy or the School of Social Work.