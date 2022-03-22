Mike Florio Believes This Team Is ‘Best Choice’ For Baker Mayfield

NESN Logo Sign In

Four years removed from being the first player selected in the NFL draft, Baker Mayfield now needs a team to believe in him.

That team wasn’t the Browns, who Mayfield quarterbacked for the first four seasons of his career. Cleveland felt a quarterback upgrade was necessary this offseason and it aimed as high as possible with a reported trade for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield reportedly had set his sights on Indianapolis, but the Colts decided to replace Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan.

Mayfield’s options for his next team this offseason are limited, but Mike Florio believes there’s a near-perfect suitor for the 26-year-old.

“Then there are the Lions. That’s the best choice, in my view,” Florio wrote in a column published Tuesday. “Mayfield is the personification of the kneecap-biting attitude that coach Dan Campbell is trying to instill, the hardscrabble, likable (for the most part) punk who is equal parts Rick Mahorn and Marshall Mathers.

“Baker Mayfield versus Jared Goff is a no-brainer. Mayfield is the right guy for the Lions, right now. John Dorsey, who drafted Mayfield in Cleveland and currently works in Detroit, should be buddyboying his way around the building, in an effort to create a consensus that they should go get Mayfield.”

If not for the Lions, Florio believes the Seattle Seahawks might be the only other “viable option” for Mayfield.