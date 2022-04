NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Reilly and Josh Brown will be slotted into the lineup.

The Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night as they try to get back on track after their difficult loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Reilly and Brown will replace Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort as the third defensive pairing.

