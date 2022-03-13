MLB Free Agency Rumors: Adam Ottavino Leaving Red Sox For This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Ottavino reportedly will not be back for a second season with the Boston Red Sox.

Ottavino has agreed to a free-agent deal with the New York Mets, as first reported by the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. According to Sherman, the Mets are signing the veteran right-hander to a one-year contract worth $4 million, with $1 million in performance bonuses.

The reported deal marks a return to New York for Ottavino, who was a member of the Yankees for two seasons before the Bronx Bombers traded him to the Red Sox in late January of last year. The Manhattan native appeared in 69 games for Boston last season, compiling a 4.21 ERA over 62 innings pitched.

Adding Ottavino is the second pitching transaction the Mets have made in as many days. New York on Saturday bolstered its starting rotation by acquiring 2021 All-Star Chris Bassitt in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.