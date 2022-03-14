MLB Rumors: Did Red Sox Target Seiya Suzuki Make Free Agency Decision?

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Seiya Suzuki has made a decision … or not.

Nikkan Sports in Japan reported Monday that Suzuki agreed to join the San Diego Padres in free agency. The deal reportedly is expected to total around $70 million over five years and include opt-outs.

However, Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times heard Monday that Suzuki hasn’t picked an MLB franchise yet and that six to seven teams remain under consideration.

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that it appeared Suzuki’s decision was “not far away,” although he also advised exercising caution amid a volatile market.

Suzuki’s market figured to be robust thanks to his age (27), upside and skill set. And it certainly seems like that’s been the case — despite the lockout interrupting his free agency — as MLB insider Jon Heyman reported last week that the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners were among the hottest pursuers of Suzuki.

Heyman circled back Monday to report those five teams — in addition to the Padres — remain in the running for Suzuki.

All told, Suzuki signing with San Diego would come as no surprise. The outfielder worked out for the Padres over the weekend at Petco Park, sources told The Athletic. He also shares an agent with Yu Darvish, a member of the Padres, and reportedly visited with the Japanese pitcher and his family before leaving for Arizona.