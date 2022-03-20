MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To Six-Year Deal With Infielder Trevor Story

NESN Logo Sign In

If Red Sox fans were wondering when they would add a right-handed bat the team needs, they can stop now.

Boston reportedly reached an agreement with Trevor Story on Sunday morning, per multiple reports. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was first to report the news before it was confirmed by MLB analyst Jim Bowden and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Nightengale and Rosenthal added the deal six years worth $140 million.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman also offered additional details:

Trevor Story is in agreement with the Red Sox: 6 years, $140M. There is a player opt out after year 4. Boston can negate by picking up a 7th-yr option. If so the deal is 7-$160M — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 20, 2022

Story spent the first six years of his Major League Baseball career with the Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox had been linked to Story of late, as were the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, but it was Boston that ultimately won the services of Story.