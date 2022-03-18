MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Trevor Story’s Final Four Free Agent Choices?

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story needs to find a new place of employment soon, and it sounds as though the Red Sox are among his final choices.

The free agent shortstop is nearing a decision, and he’s narrowed his options down to four teams, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Boston, according to Heyman, is among the teams in the mix for Story, as are the San Francisco Giants and two other unnamed teams.

Story has been a shortstop his entire career, and the Red Sox already have a shortstop they like in Xander Bogaerts. However, Heyman also indicated Story is open to “a short-term positional move, if neccessary.” That actually would be the case with both Boston and San Francisco, as the Giants have Brandon Crawford at shortstop.

Story’s situation is an interesting one for a few reasons. He’s an All-Star shortstop, but he’s not the best available player at the position. That distinction is saved for Carlos Correa, who is still unsigned. It’s also worth noting that Corey Seager, another free agent shortstop, signed with the Texas Rangers before the lockout for a reported 10 years and $325 million. So, the market is still finding itself, and Story’s earning power is dictated by that. But if he’s willing to play another position, then that resets the conversation some.

One other consideration: What can Story do when he’s not playing half of his games in the thin air of Denver at hitter-friendly Coors Field? Story’s career OPS at Coors is .972, 120 points higher than on the road. He also had 67 more extra-base hits at home in just five additional games.